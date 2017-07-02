Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 18:37 Photo ID: 3148773 VIRIN: 170207-M-GR217-032 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 3.05 MB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, AL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Brig. Gen. Killea awards Commanding Generals Cup to MAG 39 [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.