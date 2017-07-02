Brig. Gen. Killea awards Commanding Generals Cup to MAG 39

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo with the Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 39, winners of the Commanding General's Cup Trophy on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 7, 2017. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala)

