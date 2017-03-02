(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force commander, participates in a cake cutting ceremony with a former 8th AF commander, Gen. James McCarthy, (retired), and Airman 1st Class De’Andre Pool, 608th Air Operations Center administration apprentice, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. Various events, such as a memorial run, building dedication, cake cutting ceremony, and a local organization sponsored gala, took place to honor and commemorate the former, present and future Airmen of the “Mighty Eighth”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

    Airmen
    anniversary
    USAF
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    Barksdale Air Force Bae

