8 AF celebrates 75 years

Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force commander, speaks during a building dedication and cake cutting ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The 8th AF headquarters building was dedicated to General James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle as part of the Eighth’s 75th diamond anniversary events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

