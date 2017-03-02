(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 2 of 10]

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force commander, speaks during a building dedication and cake cutting ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The 8th AF headquarters building was dedicated to General James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle as part of the Eighth’s 75th diamond anniversary events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 17:27
    Photo ID: 3148742
    VIRIN: 170203-F-FF749-0197
    Resolution: 2675x4272
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

