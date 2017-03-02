(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 3 of 10]

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard members participate in a building dedication and cake cutting ceremony at Barksdale AFB, La., Feb. 2, 2017. On Feb. 1, the 8th Air Force celebrate its 75th diamond anniversary and hosted various events throughout the week to commemorate and honor its past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 17:27
    Photo ID: 3148740
    VIRIN: 170203-F-FF749-0154
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    honor guard
    anniversary
    USAF
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC

