8 AF celebrates 75 years

Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard members participate in a building dedication and cake cutting ceremony at Barksdale AFB, La., Feb. 2, 2017. On Feb. 1, the 8th Air Force celebrate its 75th diamond anniversary and hosted various events throughout the week to commemorate and honor its past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

