8 AF celebrates 75 years

A building dedication and cake cutting ceremony takes place at the 8th Air Force headquarters building on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The event took place as part of the 8th Air Force’s 75th diamond anniversary events. Other events, such as a memorial run, all-bomber flyover, and a local community-sponsored gala were held to commemorate and celebrate the past, present and future Airmen of the “Mighty Eighth.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

