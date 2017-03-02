(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 5 of 10]

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Robin Samolinski, 8th Air Force executive assistant to the command chief, speaks during a building dedication and cake cutting ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The 8th AF headquarters building was dedicated to General James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle during a series of 8th AF 75th diamond anniversary events. On Feb. 1, the Eighth celebrated its 75th anniversary, and former and current “Mighty Eighth” Airmen from across the country came to Barksdale AFB to take part in the celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 17:27
    Photo ID: 3148736
    VIRIN: 170203-F-FF749-0101
    Resolution: 4029x2575
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years
    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    anniversary
    USAF
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT