8 AF celebrates 75 years

Tech. Sgt. Robin Samolinski, 8th Air Force executive assistant to the command chief, speaks during a building dedication and cake cutting ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The 8th AF headquarters building was dedicated to General James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle during a series of 8th AF 75th diamond anniversary events. On Feb. 1, the Eighth celebrated its 75th anniversary, and former and current “Mighty Eighth” Airmen from across the country came to Barksdale AFB to take part in the celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

