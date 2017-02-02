8 AF celebrates 75 years

A B-52 Stratofortress flies over Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during a retreat ceremony Feb. 2, 2017. A B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress participated in the flyover as part of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary events. Other events, such as a building dedication, memorial run, World War II dog tag presentation and a gala hosted by a local support organization, took place throughout the week to honor and celebrate the past and future of the “Mighty Eighth.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

