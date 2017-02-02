A B-52 Stratofortress flies over Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during a retreat ceremony Feb. 2, 2017. A B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress participated in the flyover as part of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary events. Other events, such as a building dedication, memorial run, World War II dog tag presentation and a gala hosted by a local support organization, took place throughout the week to honor and celebrate the past and future of the “Mighty Eighth.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 17:27
|Photo ID:
|3148733
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-FF749-0187
|Resolution:
|3519x2155
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
