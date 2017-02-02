(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit flies over Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during a retreat ceremony in honor of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary Feb. 2, 2017. The 8th Air Force, headquartered at Barksdale AFB, hosted a variety of events throughout the week to honor and commemorate its 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 17:27
    Photo ID: 3148732
    VIRIN: 170202-F-FF749-0161
    Resolution: 4270x2691
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B-2
    flyover
    USAF
    8th Air Force
    bombers
    AFGSC

