A B-2 Spirit flies over Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during a retreat ceremony in honor of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary Feb. 2, 2017. The 8th Air Force, headquartered at Barksdale AFB, hosted a variety of events throughout the week to honor and commemorate its 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)
|02.02.2017
|02.07.2017 17:27
|3148732
|170202-F-FF749-0161
|4270x2691
|5.31 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
