8 AF celebrates 75 years

A B-2 Spirit flies over Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during a retreat ceremony in honor of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary Feb. 2, 2017. The 8th Air Force, headquartered at Barksdale AFB, hosted a variety of events throughout the week to honor and commemorate its 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

