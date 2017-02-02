8 AF celebrates 75 years

A B-2 Spirit flies over the 2nd Bomb Wing headquarters building during a retreat ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. Three bombers participated in the flyover as part of a celebration of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary. Various events took place throughout the week to honor the anniversary, to include a building dedication, memorial run, Word War II dog tag presentation and a gala hosted by a local support organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

