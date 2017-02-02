8 AF celebrates 75 years

A B-1B Lancer soars over Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in commemoration of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary Feb. 2, 2017. The modern day 8th Air Force traces its lineage to VIII Bomber Command, which came to life Feb. 1, 1942. Former and present bomber Airmen from across the country celebrated the anniversary by partaking in various event to honor the past, present and future Airmen of the “Mighty Eighth.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

