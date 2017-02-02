(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 9 of 10]

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer soars over Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in commemoration of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary Feb. 2, 2017. The modern day 8th Air Force traces its lineage to VIII Bomber Command, which came to life Feb. 1, 1942. Former and present bomber Airmen from across the country celebrated the anniversary by partaking in various event to honor the past, present and future Airmen of the “Mighty Eighth.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

