Bomber Airmen from across the country gather around the 2nd Bomb Wing flag pole for a retreat ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2016. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force commander, spoke at the retreat ceremony, which was followed by an in-trail formation of a B-1, B-2 and B-52 bomber flyover. The flyover took place as part of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 17:27 Photo ID: 3148725 VIRIN: 170202-F-FF749-0020 Resolution: 4636x3009 Size: 7.45 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.