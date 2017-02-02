(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 10 of 10]

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Bomber Airmen from across the country gather around the 2nd Bomb Wing flag pole for a retreat ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2016. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force commander, spoke at the retreat ceremony, which was followed by an in-trail formation of a B-1, B-2 and B-52 bomber flyover. The flyover took place as part of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

