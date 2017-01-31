U.S. Army Private 1st Class Robert Garza, McDonald Army Health Center operating room technician, assists Dr. Harry Warren, MCAHC orthopedic surgeon, during a procedure at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2016. During procedures, surgeons are assisted by nurses and technicians from the same day surgery section as well as their specialty clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 16:38
|Photo ID:
|3148720
|VIRIN:
|170131-F-JC454-105
|Resolution:
|6761x3946
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT