Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

U.S. Army Private 1st Class Robert Garza, McDonald Army Health Center operating room technician, assists Dr. Harry Warren, MCAHC orthopedic surgeon, during a procedure at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2016. During procedures, surgeons are assisted by nurses and technicians from the same day surgery section as well as their specialty clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

