Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

Harry Warren, McDonald Army Health Center orthopedic surgeon, looks at monitors displaying the camera view inside a patient’s shoulder during a procedure at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2016. Each specialty clinic performs surgeries on specific days to allow for easily transitioned preparation each week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

