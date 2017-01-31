Harry Warren, McDonald Army Health Center orthopedic surgeon, looks at monitors displaying the camera view inside a patient’s shoulder during a procedure at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2016. Each specialty clinic performs surgeries on specific days to allow for easily transitioned preparation each week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
This work, Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
