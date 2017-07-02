(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunderbirds honor Air Force's 70th Anniversary [Image 2 of 10]

    Thunderbirds honor Air Force's 70th Anniversary

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz 

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”

    Lt. Colonel Jason Heard, Thunderbirds Commander/Leader, taxis to the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 7, 2017. In honor of the United States Air Force's 70th Anniversary, the Thunderbirds will fly with the logo displayed on their aircraft for the rest of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds honor Air Force's 70th Anniversary [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Boitz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    USAF
    Boitz
    70th Anniversary
    USAFADS

