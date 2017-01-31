Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

Harry Warren, McDonald Army Health Center orthopedic surgeon, uses a shaver and camera inside a patient’s shoulder to shave away unnecessary material in the shoulder during an operation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2016. The surgical section of MCAHC is an outpatient ambulatory setting, supporting surgeries from clinics such as orthopedic, podiatry, gynecology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

