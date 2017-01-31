(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

    Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Harry Warren, McDonald Army Health Center orthopedic surgeon, uses a shaver and camera inside a patient’s shoulder to shave away unnecessary material in the shoulder during an operation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2016. The surgical section of MCAHC is an outpatient ambulatory setting, supporting surgeries from clinics such as orthopedic, podiatry, gynecology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 16:38
    Photo ID: 3148711
    VIRIN: 170131-F-JC454-067
    Resolution: 4535x4128
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

