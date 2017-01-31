Harry Warren, McDonald Army Health Center orthopedic surgeon, begins a procedure on a patient’s shoulder at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2017. Orthopedic surgeons are able to perform procedures to repair injuries such as meniscus tears, knee or shoulder arthritis, rotator cuff tears and repair fractures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 16:38
|Photo ID:
|3148707
|VIRIN:
|170131-F-JC454-055
|Resolution:
|4252x6509
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
