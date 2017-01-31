Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

Harry Warren, McDonald Army Health Center orthopedic surgeon, begins a procedure on a patient’s shoulder at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2017. Orthopedic surgeons are able to perform procedures to repair injuries such as meniscus tears, knee or shoulder arthritis, rotator cuff tears and repair fractures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

