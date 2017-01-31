(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

    Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Private 1st Class Kwadwo Adapong, McDonald Army Health Center operating room technician, brings a patient back to prepare for surgery at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2017. Surgical services at MCAHC features a two-room surgical suite to support seven specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 16:38
    Photo ID: 3148704
    VIRIN: 170131-F-JC454-026
    Resolution: 4122x4928
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

