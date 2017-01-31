U.S. Army Private 1st Class Kwadwo Adapong, McDonald Army Health Center operating room technician, brings a patient back to prepare for surgery at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2017. Surgical services at MCAHC features a two-room surgical suite to support seven specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 16:38
|Photo ID:
|3148704
|VIRIN:
|170131-F-JC454-026
|Resolution:
|4122x4928
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT