Making the cut: MCAHC surgical team

Karen Minetree, McDonald Army Health Center post anesthesia care unit and same day surgery registered nurse, reviews a patient’s chart prior to surgery at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 31, 2017. Approximately 150 to 160 surgeries are performed each month at MCAHC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
