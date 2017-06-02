(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Taking the ‘taxing’ out of tax season

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Marie Davis, tax center volunteer, schedules an appointment over the phone at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 6, 2017. The tax center offers appointments Monday through Thursday and accepts walk-ins with a 1040 EZ form on Fridays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking the ‘taxing’ out of tax season [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

