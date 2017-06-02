An intake/interview and quality review sheet lays on the front desk of the tax center at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 6, 2017. The form requires identification information such as name and date of birth as well as information from the past year on the income, expenses and life events of the individual filing taxes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)
This work, Taking the ‘taxing’ out of tax season [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Taking the ‘taxing’ out of tax season
