    Taking the ‘taxing’ out of tax season

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gustab Monaco, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, discusses tax forms with 1st Lt. Matthew Zollmann, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight commander and tax center volunteer, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 6, 2017. Accepting both reservations and walk-ins, tax center volunteers are available until April 18 to walk service members and retirees through filing their taxes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 16:04
    Photo ID: 3148664
    VIRIN: 170206-F-IW330-010
    Resolution: 6430x4292
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking the ‘taxing’ out of tax season [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

