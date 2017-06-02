Taking the ‘taxing’ out of tax season

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gustab Monaco, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, discusses tax forms with 1st Lt. Matthew Zollmann, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight commander and tax center volunteer, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 6, 2017. Accepting both reservations and walk-ins, tax center volunteers are available until April 18 to walk service members and retirees through filing their taxes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

