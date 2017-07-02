Lt. Gen. Dumitru Scarlat, center, chief of staff, Romanian Land Forces, receives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room from Timothy Frank, Arlington National Cemetery historian, at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 7, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Scarlat also placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 15:57 Photo ID: 3148646 VIRIN: 170207-A-DR853-007 Resolution: 7074x4721 Size: 12.84 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 9], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.