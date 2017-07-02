(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 9]

    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Rachel Larue 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Lt. Gen. Dumitru Scarlat, center, chief of staff, Romanian Land Forces, receives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room from Timothy Frank, Arlington National Cemetery historian, at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 7, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Scarlat also placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 15:57
    Photo ID: 3148646
    VIRIN: 170207-A-DR853-007
    Resolution: 7074x4721
    Size: 12.84 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 9], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romanian Land Forces Chief of Staff places wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Va.
    Virginia
    Romanian
    Arlington National Cemetery
    chief of staff of the army
    Arlington
    The Old Guard
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    Romanian land forces
    ANC
    army full honors wreath ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT