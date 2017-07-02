Shaw rolls out AF civilian appraisal system

Najee Crawford, 20th Force Support Squadron civilian personnel chief, talks with Team Shaw members during a Civilian Appraisal System brief at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 7, 2017. Crawford spoke to civilian employees and their supervisors about how the “New Beginnings” system will impact them in their workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

