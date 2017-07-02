(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shaw rolls out AF civilian appraisal system [Image 2 of 2]

    Shaw rolls out AF civilian appraisal system

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Shaw members attend a Civilian Appraisal System brief at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 7, 2017. Civilian employees assigned to Shaw were briefed on the “New Beginnings” appraisal system which begins April 1. The system will be comprised of a five-three-one rating system as opposed to the current pass or fail rating system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:38
    Photo ID: 3148454
    VIRIN: 170207-F-MP604-005
    Resolution: 3744x2492
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw rolls out AF civilian appraisal system [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #CivilianAirmen
    #OneTeam
    #NewBeginnings

