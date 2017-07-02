Team Shaw members attend a Civilian Appraisal System brief at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 7, 2017. Civilian employees assigned to Shaw were briefed on the “New Beginnings” appraisal system which begins April 1. The system will be comprised of a five-three-one rating system as opposed to the current pass or fail rating system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 14:38
|Photo ID:
|3148454
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-MP604-005
|Resolution:
|3744x2492
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shaw rolls out AF civilian appraisal system [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Shaw rolls out AF civilian appraisal system
LEAVE A COMMENT