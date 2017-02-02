U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mason Carny, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology technician, cleans coolant out of a piece of machinery at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 2, 2017. At the end of each shift, Airmen assigned to the 20th EMS metals technology lab are required to clean workspaces for Airmen entering the next shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:34 Photo ID: 3148451 VIRIN: 170202-F-MP604-044 Resolution: 3654x2432 Size: 947.42 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen of steel [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.