Airmen of steel

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mason Carny, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology technician, inspects machinery at the metals technology lab at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2017. The 20th EMS metals technology lab is responsible for ensuring smaller pieces of broken equipment including bolts and gears are repaired and ready for installation into assets such as the F-16CM Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

