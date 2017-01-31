Airmen of steel

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mason Carny, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology technician, stands amongst metal shavings at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2017. Airmen assigned to the 20th EMS metals technology lab perform maintenance on various pieces of equipment around base ranging from F-16CM Fighting Falcon parts to munition accessories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

