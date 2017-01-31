(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen of steel [Image 3 of 4]

    Airmen of steel

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mason Carny, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology technician, stands amongst metal shavings at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2017. Airmen assigned to the 20th EMS metals technology lab perform maintenance on various pieces of equipment around base ranging from F-16CM Fighting Falcon parts to munition accessories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:34
    Photo ID: 3148447
    VIRIN: 170131-F-MP604-048
    Resolution: 4031x2683
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen of steel [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #metal
    #ACC
    #Airman
    #ShawAFB
    #20EMS
    #metalstech

