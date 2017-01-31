Airmen of steel

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dhaimiah Williams, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology technician, uses an arbor cut-off to grind a piece of aluminum at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2017. Airmen assigned to the 20th EMS metals technology lab ensure all equipment entering the lab, including F-16CM Fighting Falcon parts, meets safety and structure specifications. Once specifications have been met, the parts are returned to the providing unit for installation and use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

