U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

The tactical operations center, or TOC, for Exercise Eager Light 2017, listens to the end-of-day briefing on the second training day of the annual, bilateral exercise Jan. 30, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light trains both U.S. and Jordan troops on battalion and brigade level operations during simulated combat scenarios while simultaneously providing both forces the opportunity to get to know one another and enhance bilateral communication. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

