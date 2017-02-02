Task Force Southwest Marines enhance rapport-building skills

Marines with Task Force Southwest (left, right) speak with an Afghani role player and an interpreter during a rapport-building exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 2, 2016. Approximately 300 Marines with the unit are preparing for an upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

