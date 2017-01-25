Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training

A K-9 from Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston waits patiently for orders from the handler while training at Joint Reserve Base Ellington, Jan. 25, 2017. The training was to prepare for for joint Coast Guard and police sweeps of the Super Bowl 51 stadium and event venues. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

