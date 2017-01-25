Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training

Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Beane, a K-9 handler at Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, rewards his dog with a chew toy after a training evolution at Joint Reserve Base Ellington, Jan. 25, 2017. The training was to prepare for for joint Coast Guard and police sweeps of the Super Bowl 51 stadium and event venues. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

