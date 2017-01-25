A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team member waits with his K-9 before a training evolution at Joint Reserve Base Ellington, Jan. 25, 2017. The training was to prepare for for joint Coast Guard and police sweeps of the Super Bowl 51 stadium and event venues. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 12:44
|Photo ID:
|3148160
|VIRIN:
|170125-G-CZ043-1003
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
