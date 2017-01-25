(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team member waits with his K-9 before a training evolution at Joint Reserve Base Ellington, Jan. 25, 2017. The training was to prepare for for joint Coast Guard and police sweeps of the Super Bowl 51 stadium and event venues. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:44
    Photo ID: 3148160
    VIRIN: 170125-G-CZ043-1003
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training
    Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training
    Maritime Safety Security Team Houston Conducts K-9 Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    U.S.
    CG
    MSST
    Coast Guard
    K-9
    explosive detection
    PADET Texas
    maritime safety security team houston

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT