    YPO Visit [Image 1 of 10]

    YPO Visit

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A member of the Young Presidents Organization prepares to employ a firing mechanism on a small explosive Feb. 3, 2017, Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Airman from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight showed the YPO members several facets of their job, including live munitions demonstrations. Members of the YPO Louisiana Chapter visited Barksdale to get a better understanding of the various jobs and leadership challenges experienced by Airmen during day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Daigle/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:23
    Photo ID: 3148145
    VIRIN: 170203-F-YH293-1050
    Resolution: 4721x3147
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPO Visit [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Community Relations
    307th Bomb Wing

