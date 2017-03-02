A member of the Young Presidents Organization prepares to employ a firing mechanism on a small explosive Feb. 3, 2017, Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Airman from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight showed the YPO members several facets of their job, including live munitions demonstrations. Members of the YPO Louisiana Chapter visited Barksdale to get a better understanding of the various jobs and leadership challenges experienced by Airmen during day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Daigle/Released)

