An Airman places the helmet of an Explosive Ordinance bomb suit on a member of the Young Presidents Organization Feb. 3, 2017, Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The suit is used by 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight members to safely handle unexploded ordinance. Members of the YPO Louisiana Chapter visited Barksdale to get a better understanding of the various jobs and leadership challenges experienced by Airmen during day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Daigle/Released)

