    YPO Visit [Image 4 of 10]

    YPO Visit

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Steele 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Louisiana Chapter prepares to climb up into the cockpit of an Air Force Reserve Command B-52H Stratofortress on Feb. 3, 2017, Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Members of the YPO Louisiana Chapter visited Barksdale to get a better understanding of the various jobs and leadership challenges experienced by Airmen during day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Greg Steele/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPO Visit [Image 1 of 10], by MSgt Gregory Steele, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

