A member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Louisiana Chapter prepares to climb up into the cockpit of an Air Force Reserve Command B-52H Stratofortress on Feb. 3, 2017, Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Members of the YPO Louisiana Chapter visited Barksdale to get a better understanding of the various jobs and leadership challenges experienced by Airmen during day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Greg Steele/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 12:23
|Photo ID:
|3148140
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-PF761-007
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, YPO Visit [Image 1 of 10], by MSgt Gregory Steele, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT