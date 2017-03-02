Airman 1st Class Jesse Kassed, 822d Base Defense Squadron fireteam member, fires an M240B machine gun at fixed targets down range, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. A bipod holds the M240B as the Airman aims and fires 800 rounds at fixed targets while wearing a gas mask. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

