Airman 1st Class Jesse Kassed, 822d Base Defense Squadron fireteam member, fires an M240B machine gun at fixed targets down range, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. A bipod holds the M240B as the Airman aims and fires 800 rounds at fixed targets while wearing a gas mask. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 09:20
|Photo ID:
|3147860
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-LM051-2673
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Focused [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
