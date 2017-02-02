(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Diehard’ leaders reach out to families in US via social media

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2017

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Lt. Col. Scott Miller, commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts a live stream brief session, or the town hall, to reach out the family members of “Diehard” Soldiers through social media Feb 2. During the Town hall, Miller went over topics that the family members back in the U.S. were curious about, and replied to questions and comments they brought into the live chat. (Photo illustration courtesy of the 1st Engineer Battalion)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 08:54
    Photo ID: 3147801
    VIRIN: 170202-A-WM495-003
    Resolution: 1036x1011
    Size: 423.16 KB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Social Media
    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    Town Hall
    Camp Hovey
    Family
    Republic of Korea
    1st Infantry Division
    Deployment
    1st Engineer Battalion
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

