‘Diehard’ leaders reach out to families in US via social media

CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Lt. Col. Scott Miller, commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts a live stream brief session, or the town hall, to reach out the family members of “Diehard” Soldiers through social media Feb 2. During the Town hall, Miller went over topics that the family members back in the U.S. were curious about, and replied to questions and comments they brought into the live chat. (Photo illustration courtesy of the 1st Engineer Battalion)

