    Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa Visits USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 4]

    Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa Visits USS Makin Island

    GULF OF ADEN

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric R Zeak 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    170204-N-AA175-077GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 4, 2017) Maj. Gen. Kurt L. Sonntag, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, center right, tours the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Sonntag also met with Makin Island, Amphibious Squadron 5 and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) leaders to discuss their deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Makin Island is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet, with the embarked 11th MEU, in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Zeak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 09:05
    Photo ID: 3147793
    VIRIN: 170204-N-AA175-077
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa Visits USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Eric R Zeak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MAKIN ISLAND
    MAKIN ISLAND ARG

