170204-N-AA175-077GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 4, 2017) Maj. Gen. Kurt L. Sonntag, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, center right, tours the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Sonntag also met with Makin Island, Amphibious Squadron 5 and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) leaders to discuss their deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Makin Island is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet, with the embarked 11th MEU, in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Zeak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 09:05 Photo ID: 3147793 VIRIN: 170204-N-AA175-077 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.94 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa Visits USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Eric R Zeak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.