An Australian army trainer demonstrates to Iraqi security forces how to breach and enter a room through a window during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. Coalition forces teach ISF advanced individual skills during the junior leader course to increase success on the battlefield. The training was conducted in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 08:39
|Photo ID:
|3147790
|VIRIN:
|170205-A-MF745-123
|Resolution:
|5639x3759
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
