An Australian army trainer demonstrates to Iraqi security forces how to breach and enter a room through a window during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. Coalition forces teach ISF advanced individual skills during the junior leader course to increase success on the battlefield. The training was conducted in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 08:39 Photo ID: 3147790 VIRIN: 170205-A-MF745-123 Resolution: 5639x3759 Size: 2.46 MB Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.