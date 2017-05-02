An Australian army trainer, center, marks the shot group of an Iraqi security forces soldier during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. ISF are taught how to group and zero their M16 rifles during the junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.