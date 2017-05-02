An Australian army trainer, left, marks an Iraqi security forces soldier’s M16 rifle shot group during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. ISF are taught how to group and zero their weapons during the junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 08:42
|Photo ID:
|3147785
|VIRIN:
|170205-A-MF745-077
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
