An Australian army trainer, left, marks an Iraqi security forces soldier’s M16 rifle shot group during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. ISF are taught how to group and zero their weapons during the junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 08:42 Photo ID: 3147785 VIRIN: 170205-A-MF745-077 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.81 MB Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.