Australian army trainers check positioning of a wooden building frame in place before beginning training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. Iraqi security forces use mock buildings to practice room breaches and clearances during the junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

