An Australian army training officer carries a wooden building frame used during Iraqi security forces junior leader course at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. ISF use wooden mock buildings for breach and entering training led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 08:47 Photo ID: 3147782 VIRIN: 170205-A-MF745-048 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.32 MB Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.