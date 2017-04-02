An Iraqi security forces soldier scans for enemies during a training patrol at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2017. ISF were taught improvised explosive device detection during a junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 08:49
|Photo ID:
|3147779
|VIRIN:
|170204-A-MF745-158
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT