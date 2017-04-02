Iraqi security forces identify terrain feature during their junior leader course at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2017. Coalition forces teach ISF basic individual skills to increase their success on the battlefield in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 08:51
|Photo ID:
|3147776
|VIRIN:
|170204-A-MF745-135
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT