    Junior Leader Course [Image 2 of 5]

    Junior Leader Course

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces identify terrain feature during their junior leader course at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2017. Coalition forces teach ISF basic individual skills to increase their success on the battlefield in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 08:51
    Photo ID: 3147776
    VIRIN: 170204-A-MF745-135
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

