An Australian army trainer teaches Iraqi security forces how to identify possible improvised explosive devices during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2017. ISF were taught weapons familiarization, terrain features, and IED detection during their junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 08:51
|Photo ID:
|3147774
|VIRIN:
|170204-A-MF745-120
|Resolution:
|5294x3529
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
