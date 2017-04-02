An Australian army trainer teaches Iraqi security forces how to identify possible improvised explosive devices during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2017. ISF were taught weapons familiarization, terrain features, and IED detection during their junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

