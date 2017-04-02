Iraqi security forces soldiers participate in weapons familiarization training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2017. The soldiers learn how to perform a weapon functions check during the junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

