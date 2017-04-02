An Australian army trainer observes Iraqi security forces during a junior leader course at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2017. Coalition forces train ISF in advanced individual soldier skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 08:52 Photo ID: 3147769 VIRIN: 170204-A-MF745-042 Resolution: 5191x3461 Size: 5.89 MB Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.